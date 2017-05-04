Army general Command categorically denies using chemical materials in Khan Shaikhoun

Damascus, SANA-The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces categorically denied on Tuesday allegations and claims circulated by media outlets, which are partner in shedding the Syrian blood, about the use of chemical substances in the town of Khan Shaikhoun in Idleb countryside.

“The armed terrorist groups used to accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using toxic gases against them or against civilians at anytime they fail to implement the targets of their sponsors and operators or when they are unable to achieve any advantages on the ground in an desperate attempt to justify their failure and to maintain the support of their masters,” the Army’s general command said in a statement.

It categorically denied any use of chemical or poisonous materials in the town of Khan Shaikhoun in Idleb countryside, affirming that it didn’t and will never use those materials in any place or time, nor in the future.

The army’s general command held the terrorist groups and those behind them responsible for the use of chemical and toxic substances and the disregard for the lives of innocent citizens to achieve their goals and base agendas.

Manar/Mazen