Army kills 28 ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor, targets al-Nusra positions in Homs

Provinces, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units targeted gatherings and positions of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Ezzor and Homs provinces.

Deir Ezzor

A military source told SANA that army units carried out concentrated bombardments on Tuesday morning against gatherings of ISIS terrorists al-Maqaber (cemeteries) area, al-Jubaileh neighborhood, al-Rashidieh neighborhood, in the surroundings of the Regiment 137, and to the east of the airport and the electricity plant Deir Ezzor city and its surroundings.

The source added that 28 ISIS terrorists were killed and 22 others were injured in the operations, in addition to destroying a rocket launch pad and a machinegun-equipped vehicle.

Homs

A military source told SANA that an army unit destroyed a position for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, an explosives cache, and vehicles rigged with explsoives in Deir Ful village in the northern countryside of Homs central province.

Later, the source said that army units established control over the southwestern foot of al-Mazbad Mountain to the north of Tadmur’s Silos, killing tens of ISIS terrorists and destroying a number of their armored vehicles and vehicles equipped with machineguns.

Daraa

Meanwhile, the army units foiled Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attempt to infiltrate to a number of military points in Daraa, killing over 15 terrorists , destroying two tanks south of al-Masri turnabout and a car equipped with a machinegun northwest of old Customs.