Three people injured, power plant damaged in terrorist rocket attacks in Hama

28 March، 2017

Hama, SANA – Three citizens were injured in terrorist rocket attacks on Mahardeh city and the power plant in Hama countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in the northern countryside of the province shelled residential neighborhoods of Mahardeh city with a number of rocket shells, injuring three people and causing material damage to citizens’ houses and properties.

The reporter added that 9 rocket shells were fired by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Mahardeh power plant, causing material damage to it.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said

Check Also

People’s Assembly discusses performance of Local Administration Ministry

Damascus, SANA – People’s Assembly, chaired by its speaker Hadiyeh Abbas, discussed on Tuesday the ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved