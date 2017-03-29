Three people injured, power plant damaged in terrorist rocket attacks in Hama

Hama, SANA – Three citizens were injured in terrorist rocket attacks on Mahardeh city and the power plant in Hama countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in the northern countryside of the province shelled residential neighborhoods of Mahardeh city with a number of rocket shells, injuring three people and causing material damage to citizens’ houses and properties.

The reporter added that 9 rocket shells were fired by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Mahardeh power plant, causing material damage to it.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said