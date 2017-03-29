Army destroys a tunnel for Jabhat al-Nusra in Damascus Countryside

Provinces, SANA-An army unit destroyed a tunnel for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Harasta area in Damascus Countryside.

A military source said an army unit seized during its operations on fortifications and infiltration points of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups in Harasta area a tunnel extending from Chery Car Company towards Harasta highway that was used by terrorists to transport ammunition and terrorists to attack military points and target nearby residential areas with rockets and various weapons.

The source added that engineering units worked on “destroying the tunnel and its branches”.

Daraa

An army unit operating in Daraa carried out a military operation targeting a hideout for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad area.

A military source said that an army unit destroyed a position of Jabhat al-Nusra in Tarik al-Sad ( the Dam road) neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area, killing and injuring all terrorists in it.