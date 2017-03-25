Local Administration Minister visits people displaced from their villages due to terrorist attacks in Hama

Hama, SANA – Local Administration and Environment Minister and head of the Higher Committee for Relief Hussein Makhlouf visited people who were forced to flee their villages due to terrorist attacks in Hama province.

Accompanied by member of the Regional Leadership of al-Baath Party Abdelnasser Shafi’a, Makhlouf inspected the state of displaced people in a tour of the towns and villages of Bershin, Hazour, Ein Halaqim, al-Baida, al-Bayadiya, al-Rabi’a, Matnin, Oum al-Tuyour, and Tizin, in addition to temporary housing centers in Hama city.

Minister Makhlouf instructed local authorities and civil sides to provide all the needs of the displaced people in terms of food, relief, and medicine, stressing that governmental and civil establishments and sides will spare no effort to provide the needs of displaced people.

For his part, Hama Governor Mohammad al-Hazouri said that a work group was formed to respond to emergency humanitarian needs and alleviate the suffering the displaced people in Hama province, particularly in the province’s northern and northwestern countryside and in Mhardeh area.

Minister Makhlouf also visited a number of army posts and injured army personnel in Hama National Hospital.

Hazem Sabbagh