Updated_The army restores all points that terrorists infiltrated to in Jobar, continues clampdown on terrorists across country

Provinces, SANA -The army on Friday restored all points that terrorists infiltrated to in the northern part of Jobar neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Damascus and continued operations against terrorist organizations in various areas all over the country.

Damascus

The army units eliminated the last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra organization and other Takfiri groups affiliated to it in the Factories area in northern part of Jobar neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Damascus.

SANA reporter said Friday that army units restored all the points that terrorists infiltrated to in the area separating between Jobar and al-Qaboun neighborhoods and in the textile and spinning factories after launching intensive military operations, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists amid collapse and confusion in their ranks.

Earlier, the army units killed a number of terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra organization and other Takfiri groups affiliated to it which infiltrated factories area north of Jobar neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Damascus.

SANA reporter said that the army units launched at midnight artillery and rocket bombardments against positions of the terrorists in the surroundings of the textile spinning factories.

At the same time, fierce clashes in which light and medium weapons were used were going on between members of the army and the terrorist groups on many axes in the area.

The reporter said that the bombardments and clashes have continued, already resulting in the death of many terrorists, inflicting injuries on others and destroying their dens and fortifications.

Over 157 terrorists have been killed over the past three days as a result of the military operations in northern Jobar, while 25 of their vehicles were destroyed, including 3 car bombs.

In parallel, the Syrian Air Force targeted on Friday the movements and supply routes of the terrorists from the direction of Eastern Ghouta towards the northern part of Jobar neighborhood, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

Deir Ezzor

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said late on Thursday that an army unit targeted fortifications for ISIS terrorists to the southeast of the Regiment 147 on the southwestern outskirts of the city of Deir Ezzor, destroying two fortified points and killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

The reporter added that the army’s artillery targeted movements of an ISIS terrorist group on the road of Taim field, 16 km south of Deir Ezzor city, leaving 5 terrorists dead and others injured.

Hama

An army unit, in cooperation with supporting forces, thwarted a fierce attack launched by terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra on Kamhana town in the northern countryside of Hama, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that army units destroyed two booby trapped vehicles driven by suicide bombers before they reached to the surroundings of the town where heavy clashes erupted with the terrorist groups, noting that the clashes resulted in thwarting the attack, killing a number of terrorists and injuring many others.

The reporter said that army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, destroyed 3 vehicles, 2 armored vehicles and killed a large number of terrorists in the axes of Tal al-Sakhar/ Bridij.

In the northwest countryside of Hama, army units eliminated the last terrorist groups of Jabhat al-Nusra which infiltrated to Shizar village and destroyed their vehicles and ammunition.

The reporter said that army units clashed with terrorist groups who infiltrated to Kafr al-Toun, killing or injuring many of the terrorists while the rest of them fled away leaving their weapons behind where army units confiscated them and dismantled IEDs and mines that were planted by terrorists in the area.