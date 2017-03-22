Tunisian delegation: Tunisian people want ties with Syria to be restored

Damascus, SANA – Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hadiyeh Abbas met on Tuesday a delegation of

the Popular Front for the Tunisian national parties, headed by Abdelaziz Kotti the member of Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia.

She highlighted the important role which the political elites could play in enlightening the Arab public opinion and guiding the Arab people towards unity to mobilize all capabilities to face the increasing dangers.

She stressed the need to bolster the bilateral relations and cooperation between Syria and Tunisia, including with regard to fighting terrorism, noting that both countries have suffered from terrorism.

She briefed the delegation on how the Syrian army has been able to defeat terrorism and its backers and sponsors in so many areas, including recently in Aleppo and Palmyra, in cooperation with the friendly and allied parties like Iran, Russia and the Lebanese Resistance.

For his part, head of the Tunisian delegation, said the aim of their visit to Syria is to stress the Tunisian people’s solidarity with Syria in its war against terrorism and that the relations between the people of both countries are deep.

It also aims at sending a message to everyone that cutting off the ties with Syria has been a mistake and that the Tunisian people want to have this issue fixed, Kotti added.

He affirmed that the delegation, once back in Tunisia, will work on many steps to push for having the ties with Syria restored on all levels, and that it will convey to the Tunisian people and media outlets the real image of what is taking place in Syria.

Kptto considered that using arms by Tunisian citizens fighting in Syria to target the Syrian people is equal to targeting the Tunisian people.

H. Said