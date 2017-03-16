De Mistrua condemns terrorist attacks in Damascus as plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks

New York, SANA- The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura has condemned Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in Damascus saying they are plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks.

“The Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura condemns the terrorist attacks in Damascus which have claimed the lives of innocent civilians. These attacks are also plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks,” de Mistura’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured when two terrorist suicide bombers blew themselves with explosive belts up in the old Justice Palace building in al-Hamidiyeh area and one of the restaurants in al-Rabwah area in Damascus.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun