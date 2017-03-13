Abdrakhmanov: Russian, Iran and Turkey confirm participation in Astana next meeting on Syria

Astana, SANA- Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov announced that Russia, Iran and Turkey confirmed their participation in Astana next meeting on Syria scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15.

“We received an official message from Russia, the Russian president’s special envoy, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative will take part,” Abdrakhmanov told the Kazakh Parliament in his speech on Monday.

“The deputies foreign affairs ministers of Turkey and Iran have announced their participation. We expect confirmation from other participants of the meeting,” Abdrahkmanov added.

The format and agenda depend on the views of the guarantor countries Russia, Turkey and Iran, ” Abdrakhmanov said.

He added that the participating delegates to Astana meeting will arrive later on Monday.

The final statement of Astana meeting held last January 23-24 affirmed commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and that the crisis in it canm only be solved through a political process. While the second meeting on February 13 dealt with enhancing the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun