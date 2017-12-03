A person killed, six injured in terrorist attack in Daraa

Daraa, SANA- Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Sunday afternoon targeted with tens of rocket and mortar shells the residential buildings in Daraa City, killing a person, injuring six others and causing fires to erupt in a number of houses.

SANA reporter in Daraa said that terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization continued targeting citizens’ houses in Daraa city with rocket and mortar shells, injuring three children, one of them is in a critical situation.

Earlier, the reporter said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra fired more than 50 rocket and mortar shells on the neighborhoods of al-Sahari, al-Matar and the National Hospital.

The reporter added that a person was killed and 3 others were injured in the attack including a woman and fires erupted in the neighborhoods of al-Sahari and al-Matar.

The attack also caused massive material damage to the infrastructure.

According to the reporter, the terrorist organizations targeted the National Hospital and the area surrounding it with mortar shells to prevent the wounded from being hospitalized.

R.J/Ghossoun