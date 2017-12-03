Army destroys ISIS vehicle in Deir Ezzor and Jabhat al-Nusra command center in Daraa

Provinces, SANA- An army unit carried out a military operation against ISIS terrorists movement axes on the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor Province said Sunday that the army operation destroyed one of ISIS terrorists’ vehicles, killed and injured a number of its members in Junaid battalion in al-Maqaber area.

Daraa

An army unit thwarted an attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on one of the military points on the outskirts of al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa city.

SANA reporter in Daraa said an army unit destroyed a car bomb that was driven by a suicide bomber before it reached a military point near al-Manshiyeh neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a military source said an army unit destroyed a command center for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists as it targeted their fortifications on the outskirts of the same neighborhood.

The source added that army’s operations on sites of terrorist organizations in separate areas in Daraa al-Balad resulted in the death of a number of terrorists, while others were injured and a machinegun base was destroyed.

The source noted that the army destroyed a car for terrorists while it was moving on the road of Busra al-Harir-Nahita in the northeastern countryside of the province.