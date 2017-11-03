Interior Minister: 40 killed, 120 injured in terrorist bombings in Damascus city

Damascus, SANA- Interior Minister Mag. Gen. Mohammad al-Shaar said the two terrorist bombings that hit Bab al-Saghir in Damascus city earlier in the afternoon left 40 people dead.

“The two terrorist attacks targeted visitors of different Arab nationalities in Bab al-Saghir area, leaving 40 martyred and 120 injured, including visitors and passers-by,” the Minister told reporters upon visiting the site of the attacks.

He noted that an investigation committee has been formed to collect information about how the two terrorist bombings took place and reach the criminals and know how they infiltrated the area.

The Minister later visited the people who were injured in the terrorist attacks at Damascus Hospital and al-Muwasat Hospital, accompanied by Minister of Tourism Bishr al-Yazigi, Iraq’s Ambassador in Damascus, Commander of Damascus Police and the Attorney General of Damascus.

Earlier on the day, a source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists detonated two explosive devices near Bab al-Saghir cemetery, leaving casualties and causing material damage to the cemetery and public and private properties.

Terrorists target residential neighborhoods in Damascus with rocket and mortar shells

Meanwhile, the terrorist organizations targeted with rocket and mortar shells a number of the residential neighborhoods in Damascus City, injuring a number of civilians.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that the terrorist organizations on Saturday morning fired rocket and mortar shells on the area of Damascus Old City and the neighborhoods of al-Shaghour, Ibn Asaker and Bab Touma, injuring a number of civilians and causing material damage to the public and private properties.

Earlier on Friday, a rocket shell, fired by terrorists positioned in al-Qaboun neighborhood and the Eastern Ghota, fell on a residential building in al-Adawi residential neighborhood in Damascus, causing only a material damage.

English Bulletin