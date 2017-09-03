Army units destroy a munitions depot for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists during operations in Hama and Idleb

Hama, Idleb, SANA – Army units, backed by air force, carried out special operations against gatherings and supply routes of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

A military source told SANA that the air force launched airstrikes against gatherings and depots for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Kafar Nubbul city in Maaret al-Nouman area, 50 km to the south of Idleb city.

The source added that the air strikes destroyed a depot containing ammunition, IEDs and rockets and 3 vehicles equipped with machineguns, and killed a number of terrorists.

Terrorists Marwan al-Aswad, Mahmoud al-Sultan, and Omar al-Sweid were identified among the dead

Earlier,SANA reporter in Hama said that the army units targeted the fortified positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in al-Boeida and Atshan villages , al-Latamineh town and the outskirts of Kafar Zeita town in the northern countryside of Hama, killing 11 terrorists and destroying two vehicles for them.Terrorists Mostafa al-A’araj and Khaled Abdulaziz al-Fadel were identified among the killed.

The reporter added that an army unit targeted the terrorists’ positions and movements in Taybet al-Imam city in the northern countryside of Hama, leaving the terrorists dead or injured.

In the southern countryside of Idleb, the Syrian Arab army’s artillery launched a series of strikes against gatherings and dens of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Sfohen village and al-Tamanaa town, killing four terrorists, injuring seven others and destroying two vehicles for them.

The reporter noted that many of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed and injured in airstrikes against their dens and movements south of Khan Shaikhon city.

Shaza/Ghossoun