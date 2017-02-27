A woman killed, 17 persons injured in terrorist rocket attacks in several provinces

Provinces, SANA -A woman was killed and 14 persons were injured due to terrorist rocket attacks on Harasta Suburb and al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and its Countryside.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in al-Qaboun neighborhood and Eastern Ghouta targeted citizens’ houses in al-Mazzeh 86 neighborhood, claiming the life of a woman, injuring 4 persons and causing material damage to citizens’ houses and properties.

Meanwhile, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that terrorist groups targeted citizens’ houses in Harasta Suburb with a number of rocket shells, injuring 10 persons and causing material damage to the houses and in the infrastructure.

One person was injured in a terrorist rocket attack on al-Matar residential neighborhood in Daraa city in the southern province of Daraa.

SANA correspondent in Daraa said that terrorists positioned in Daraa al-Balad area targeted with rocket shells citizens’ houses in al-Matar neighborhood, injuring a person and causing material damage to private and public properties.

A person got injured when Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists fired rocket and mortar shells on Hadar village in Quneitra countryside.

SANA reporter in Quneitra said terrorist groups positioned in Beit Jinn in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside targeted with more than 10 shells the village of Hadar, injuring one person.

The reporter added that the attack also caused material damage to citizens’ properties.

A girl child was injured on Sunday due to terrorist rocket attacks that targeted the villages of al-Qabu and al-Sheniya in the northwestern countryside of Homs province.

SANA’s correspondent in Homs said that a girl child was injured when terrorists located in al-Tiba and Kafrlaha fired a number of rocket shells at the neighboring villages of al-Qabu and al-Sheniya 30 km northwest of Homs city, adding that the attacks also caused material damage to citizens’ properties.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said