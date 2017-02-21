Eleven people killed including children and women in Turkish regime assault on al-Bab city in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA – Forces of the Turkish regime committed a new massacre, killing many people including children and women during their continuous assault on the Syrian territories under the pretext of combating the terrorist organization of ISIS.

Identical local and media sources said that the Turkish artillery bombarded residential neighborhoods in al-Bab city to the northeast of Aleppo city where eleven people were killed including three children and four women.

The assault of the Turkish regime also caused huge material damage to houses, private properties and infrastructure according to the sources.

R.Milhem/Ghossoun