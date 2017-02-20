Five people killed, several injured in terrorist rocket attacks in Aleppo and Daraa

Aleppo, SANA- Two people were killed and twelve were injured on Monday by rocket shells fired by terrorists on New Aleppo and Minian neighborhoods in Aleppo city.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in the western countryside of Aleppo city targeted New Aleppo neighborhood with rocket shells, killing one person, injuring ten others, and causing material damage to the citizen’s houses and properties.

Later, the source added that a child was killed and two others were injured due to rocket shells fired by terrorists on Minian neighborhood in Aleppo.

Meanwhile in Daraa city, three people were killed and two others were injured on Monday due to terrorist rocket attacks on the National Hospital and residential neighborhoods.

SANA’s correspondent in Daraa said that terrorists fired a number of rocket shells at the National Hospital, killing one civilian, injuring two staff members, and causing material damage to parts of the hospital, and later the correspondent reported that the terrorists fired more shells at the hospital, killing a man and a woman who were visiting the hospital.

The correspondent added that terrorist rocket attacks also targeted the neighborhoods of al-Sahari and al-Mattar, causing considerable damage to houses and public and private properties but no injuries.

H. Zain / Ghossoun