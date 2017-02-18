Four people killed, 6 injured in terrorist attacks with shells in Daraa and Sweida

Daraa/Sweida, SANA – Three people were killed in a rocket attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on al-Kashef al-Sharqi in Daraa city, SANA reporter in Daraa province said on Friday.

Five other people were reported injured in the attack, which was launched by terrorists positioned in al-Nueimeh town, 5 km east of Daraa city.

The attack caused material damage to the residential building it hit, according to the reporter.

One civilian was killed and another was injured in terrorist mortar attacks on Bakka town and other towns and villages in the southwest countryside of Sweida province.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that terrorists affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra located in the eastern countryside of Daraa province fired several mortar shells at the towns and villages of Bakka, al-Mjaimer, Barad, and Ura in the southwestern countryside of Sweida province.

The reporter said that four of the shells fell in Bakka village, killing a young man and injuring another civilian, while two shells fell in Barad, one fell in Ura, and more than ten shells fell in the direction of al-Mjaimar, adding that all the attacks caused material damage to public and private properties.

Manar/Ghossoun/H. Said