Army targets terrorists from ISIS and groups affiliated to it in several areas

Provinces, SANA – The Army and Armed Forces continued on Wednesday targeting positions, fortifications, and movements of ISIS and other terror groups affiliated to it in several areas across the country, inflicting losses upon them.

Homs

Army units, operating in the eastern countryside of Homs, established control over new areas in al-Bayarat area to the west of Tadmur (Palmyra) city in Homs province.

SANA reporter in Homs said that an army unit, in cooperation with backing forces, advanced in an area of about 3 km while hunting ISIS terrorists in al-Bayarat region, killing and injuring many of them.

The reporter added that another army unit clashed with an ISIS terrorist group in the outskirts of al-Bayarat area, inflicting heavy losses upon the group and seizing their arms and ammunition.

In the area of oil wells to the north of Tadmur city, the reporter noted that army engineering units continue combing Hayan Gas Plant and the hills to the east of it, dismantling tens of explosive devices and mines that ISIS terrorists planted earlier in the area.

Deir Ezzor

Army units targeted with intensive strikes gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor city and its western countryside during the past 24 hours.

SANA’s reporter in the province said that the army’s artillery destroyed fortifications and positions for ISIS in al-Bghailieh village in the western countryside of the city, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and weaponry upon the terrorists.

In the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city, the reporter said that the army units, backed by supporting forces, continued operations in the rest of areas which terrorists had infiltrated in the surrounding of graveyards area, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists and destroying many of their fortifications.

The reporter noted that the Air Force is still airdropping food supplies for the garrison of the military airport and the locals in the city and other areas in the province, pointing out that that the Deir Ezzor branch of Syrian Arab Red Crescent is distributing the airdropped aid among citizens.

Idleb

The Syrian Air Force carried out strikes targeting gatherings and positions of the ISIS-affiliated “Jund al-Aqsa” terrorist organization in the southern part of Idleb province.

SANA’s reporter in Hama province said that 20 terrorists from Jund al-Aqsa were killed and several of their positions were destroyed in the villages of Kafar Ain and Madaia at the far south of Idleb province.

Daraa

Army units launched intensive operations against terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra who infiltrated neighborhoods in Daraa city and other areas in the countryside.

The army targeted gatherings and positions of terrorists in al-Nazihin neighborhood, Kom al-Rumman, to the south of al-Ghariyeh al-Gharbiyeh, to the southwest of al-Yadouda, and Tal Shihab in Daraa city and its countryside, a military source told SANA.

More than 24 terrorists were killed and 50 others were injured during the army operations, which also resulted in the destruction of 4 fortified sites, 2 barricades and 5 heavy machineguns, said the source, stressing that the army units continue operations against movements of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the area.

In the same context, an army unit killed all members of a terrorist group that attempted to infiltrate one of buildings in al-Manshiyeh neighborhood, which came under fierce attack by Jabhat al-Nusra over the past two days.

The attack, which involved hundreds of terrorists, targeted military posts, al-Manshiyeh and other neighborhoods in Daraa city.

Meanwhile, terrorist organizations acknowledged on their social media pages the death of a number of terrorists, including Hassan Ibrahim Jarwan al-Masalima, Mohammad Anwar al-Karrad, Imad Ammar Awad al-Mahamid, Mahmoud Khaldoun Bajbouj, Qassem Mohammad Yassin al-Hariri, Abdul Rahman Attallah Rashed al-Hariri, Mohammad Ahmad Moussa al-Hariri, Mohammad Moussa al-Masalima, Mifleh Mohssen Shreidai and Hashim Hamdi al-Aqayleh.

Qunietra

The army’s artillery targeted gatherings of terrorist organizations in the villages of al-Rweiheiniyeh, al-Msheirfa and Um Batina in response to targeting some military points operating in Quneitra countryside, a military source said.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed, others were injured and an amount of ammunition and weapons were destroyed due to the artillery bombardment.

