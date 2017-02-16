Astana meeting on Syria postponed till Thursday

Astana, SANA- The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the second Astana meeting on the settlement of the crisis in Syria has been postponed till Thursday due to technical reasons.

The beginning of the next high-level session, within the framework of the Astana process on the Syrian settlement, has been moved to February 16, 2017, the Ministry’s press service announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that the Astana meeting on the crisis in Syria which was scheduled for February 15-16 will discuss the mechanism of monitoring the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The first meeting about settling the crisis in Syria, which was held on January 23-24 in Astana, affirmed in its final statement commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in addition to emphasizing the strengthening of the cessation of hostilities and fighting terrorism.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh